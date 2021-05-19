MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Health Department and Carteret Health Care urge residents to participate in improving the health of the community by completing the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment, or CHNA, survey.
The needs assessment survey covers a variety of topics from education, employment, safety and access to health care. The CHNA survey is conducted every three years to provide residents an opportunity to help identify health priorities in our community.
Once all survey responses are gathered, the information will be used to develop a community health improvement plan with partners in the area.
Residents who want to provide feedback can do so using the Red Cap link found on the health department’s Facebook page or website in both English and Spanish. Hard copies are available at the department during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Hard copies are also available at all County Public Library locations, as well as the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City.
The survey, which takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete, will close Friday, June 18. Survey responses are confidential and anonymous.
Carteret County is part of a larger community health assessment initiative called Health ENC, which includes 35 eastern North Carolina counties. Health ENC is a nonprofit organization focused on improving health in the state and building partnerships to address issues identified through the regional CHNA process.
To complete the CHNA survey, visit redcap.ecu.edu/surveys/?s=4YJCCCAAEW.
For more information about the CHNA process or to obtain paper copies of the survey, contact health educators Alecia Sanders at 252-728-5580, ext. 5754, or Jessica Vasquez at 252-728-8550, ext. 5763.
