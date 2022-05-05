SALTER PATH —From businesses to law enforcement, nearly 100 people gathered to pray for the nation Thursday afternoon at Salter Path United Methodist Church.
They were among many in the county and nation who joined for the 71st annual observance of National Day of Prayer, which dates back to a federal law that established the day in 1952.
Multiple county churches either hosted gatherings at noon or opened their sanctuaries for prayer.
A larger evening gathering is scheduled to take place 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Swansboro Soccer Complex.
The theme for this year was “Exalt the Lord Who Has Established Us,” based on the Bible verse Colossians 2:6-7.
Those attending the prayer rally at Salter Path UMC agreed prayer was needed for the nation.
“This is all about praying for our country,” Kevin Kimmel, who organized the event at Salter Path UMC, said. “I know a lot of people are concerned about the direction our country is headed.”
Ann Smith of Salter Path, who attended the rally, said, “I’m here to stand up for the country. We want our country to turn back to God. That’s why I’m here today.”
David Rief of Ocean, who attended with his wife and four children, said, “This morning I went to a prayer gathering in Cedar Point to pray for our military. This gathering is to pray for the seven spheres of influence in our nation. I’m calling upon God to provide guidance and wisdom to our leaders.”
During rallies across the nation, prayers were offered for the seven areas of national influence: government, family, media, business, church, military and education, as is requested by the National Day of Prayer Task Force, a nonprofit organization that organizes prayer events each year.
The theme was threaded throughout the prayers in Salter Path, led by various leaders for each of the areas of influence.
Senator Norm Sanderson, R-Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties, led the opening prayer for the gathering.
“When our founding fathers got stuck, they would stop and pray,” he said. “If anyone knows how to get us to our knees, it’s God. God has His plans for us, and I know all across this nation today people are praying.”
Mike Fiorni, co-owner of Homer’s Point Marina in Salter Path, prayed for businesses. He prayed that business owners would remember to treat others as they would like to be treated themselves.
Josh Edmondson, Emerald Isle town planner, prayed for the government, praying that leaders would honor the word of God in all that they do.
David Bratton, retired assistant chief of police for Havelock and pastor of Broad Creek United Methodist Church, prayed for law enforcement and the military. He especially prayed for law enforcement members and their families, pointing out that officers were just regular people who answered the call to serve and protect citizens.
“After we put our uniforms on, we are still human,” he said. “We don’t know when we walk out the door each day if we’re going to be alive when our shift is over. We pay that price, and our families pay that price.”
Former Indian Beach commissioner Joel Fortune prayed for media, asking that they report the truth and that false or slanted reporting would be exposed.
Vivian Forehand, a women’s Bible study teacher, prayed for the church, pointing out that people are the church, not a building.
“May all we think, say and do exalt the Lord,” she said.
Craig Guthrie, a church youth leader and owner of Crab Shack Restaurant, prayed for families.
“We pray that every parent would teach their children the Word of God and we pray that widows and orphans will know that You will never leave them or forsake them,” he said.
Judy Hill, retired environmental technician and children’s teacher, prayed for education, asking that educators would teach academics and “have the fear of the Lord, which is the beginning of wisdom,” based on Proverbs 9:10.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed this year’s Presidential Proclamation officially recognizing May 5 as National Day of Prayer.
Since the first call to prayer in 1775, when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation, the call to prayer has continued throughout the country’s history. In 1952, President Harry S. Truman signed the National Day of Prayer into law as an annual event. In 1988, the law was amended by President Ronald Reagan to permanently set the day as the first Thursday in May.
