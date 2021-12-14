Incumbent Martin, newcomers Morgan and Watts join Cape Carteret Town Commission

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret officials swore in two new commissioners and one reelected incumbent Monday night during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Dolphin Street and virtually via GoToMeeting.
The newcomers were Charlie Morgan, who led the Nov. 2 ticket with 296 votes and got a four-year-term, and Cameron Watts, who tied incumbent Steve Martin with 291 votes, but lost a tie-breaker lot and got a two-year term. Mr. Martin, by winning the lot, received the second four-year term.
Mr. Martin was first elected in November 2017 and was one of the commissioners to lead a successful effort to change from a town administrator to town manager form of government and elevate Zach Steffey to administrator. Mr. Martin has since taken a particular interest in pushing for special events and recreation improvements.
After the ceremony Monday night, Mr. Martin thanked the voters for supporting him and pledged to work on stormwater and flooding issues, which most voters rated as their top concern.
“I will do everything I can,” he said, but emphasized it was a process that will involve identifying the most problematic areas, finding engineered solutions and hiring contractors to do the work.
In the meantime, he said, the town’s “public works department will do all it can, in-house,” to clean out and maintain drainage ditches.
Mr. Watts also thanked the voters and said he’s not through listening to those he talked with while campaigning.
“I want to hear from you,” he said. “I’m here for you.”
He said he had visited all town department heads to get up to speed on issues and appreciated their time.
Mr. Morgan also thanked the voters and said he looks forward to working with the other commissioners and staff to solve problems.
Mr. Watts and Mr. Morgan replaced Jim Nalitz and Mike King, who did not seek reelection. The board also recognized them for their service Monday night.
Mr. King, who in addition to serving on the commission for eight years, served six years on the town planning board and was a part-time code enforcement officer. He said he was grateful to have served the town and to have accomplished a number of goals in recent years, especially in terms of supporting parks.
He welcomed the new board members and said he hoped they would “make this an even better place to live,” and noted he was glad the town recently received $500,000 in the state budget.
That money was obtained through the efforts of state Rep. Pat McElraft, R-Carteret. The budget was signed into law last month by Gov. Roy Cooper, and Mr. King said he was happy it would move the town closer to completing the Cape Carteret Trail, a multi-use path along Highways 24 and 58 and Taylor Notion Road.
Mr. Nalitz served one two-year term, beginning after he was elected in November 2019. Monday night, he said he had enjoyed his service, but “may not have done very much.” He still considered it time well spent and wished the new board success.
The three sworn-in Monday night join holdover commissioners Don Miller and Jeff Waters, plus Mayor Will Baker.
The other candidates in the race were John Ritchie, Sarah Wax and David Monroe, who garnered 276, 253 and 240 votes, respectively.
Mr. Morgan and Mr. Martin ran as a ticket with Mr. Ritchie. Mr. Watts ran with Ms. Wax and Mr. Monroe. Voters chose to mix and match.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.