Cedar Point still working on plans for kayak launch in park

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point officials are examining the possibility of attaching the planned kayak launch in Boathouse Creek Walking Trails park to the new pier instead of having it constructed at a separate location.
Town manager David Rief mentioned the possibility – which would save the town money and possibly provide a better launch space – during the town board of commissioners’ meeting Tuesday night in the town hall.
Commissioner John Nash, a big supporter of the project and improvements in the 56-acre park, said Wednesday all the plans are very preliminary and nothing has been decided.
Mr. Rief, he said, is working with officials at the state Division of Coastal Management to get the project permitted.
Currently, people are launching kayaks, canoes and paddle boards at a couple of sites in the park, one near the pier and another where a sign indicates a “temporary kayak launch” site.
The state last fall notified Cedar Point officials the town will receive a $60,000 N.C. Division of Coastal Management grant to build a kayak launch facility and parking lot in the waterfront park.
Cedar Point commissioners voted 4-0 in July 2021 to file an application for the state grant to pay most of the cost of the project. The town must now provide a $20,000 match.
Mr. Rief assured town commissioners Tuesday that if the launch is attached to the pier, it will still be compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act, as is the pier, which replaced an old one that was considered dangerous when the town bought the land for the park in 2019 after a successful $2.5 million bond referendum the previous year.
Mr. Nash said Thursday he’s hopeful the town will be able to open the kayak, canoe and paddleboard launch sometime in the fall.
“Right now he (Mr. Rief) is just working with them (DCM) to see what we can and cannot do,” he said.
Also during the meeting Tuesday night, Mr. Rief got the board’s OK to remove a chain link fence and put in landscaping and a new sign at the entrance to the park at the end of Masonic Avenue.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.