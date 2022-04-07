NEWPORT — Showers, thunderstorms and, possibly, more severe weather may come on Thursday, April 7 according to local meteorologists.
The National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office issued a severe weather outlook. According to the NWS, there’s a slight chance of scattered severe storms in eastern North Carolina, including Carteret County, Thursday.
NWS meteorologists said the highest chance for these storms is late Thursday afternoon into early evening from about 3 to 9 p.m., ahead of a cold front.
“The best chance for a severe storm will be inland (in) eastern North Carolina,” the weather service said. These storms, if they occur, may result in damaging winds and isolated hail.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website www.weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.