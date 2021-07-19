EMERALD ISLE — Staff with the Carteret County Board of Elections confirmed Monday three seats for the Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners will be on the Tuesday, Nov. 2 municipal ballot.
Initially, the office reported two seats were open this cycle. However, three terms are up this year, according to the town, those of commissioners Candace Dooley, Mark Taylor and Jim Normile.
“There are 3 seats up for re-election,” BOE Director Caitlin Sabadish confirmed via email Monday.
Ms. Dooley and Mr. Taylor filed for reelection during the filing period that ran July 2 through Friday. Commissioner Jim Normile is not seeking another term.
Mr. Normile, who is also chairperson of the Carteret County Beach Commission, did not immediately respond Monday to requests for comment on why he did not seek reelection. He was appointed a town commissioner in August 2014 following the death of Commissioner Nita Hedreen. He has since been reelected for two additional terms.
Mr. Normile has served on many board committees, including chairing the land-use plan update committee.
Candidates in the race for the three seats open this November are Ms. Dooley, Travis Speight, Mr. Taylor, Jamie Vogel, Jeff Ward and Josh Sawyer.
Mayor Eddie Barber, who is also not seeking reelection, said under the town’s election process, the top two vote-getters in November will sit four-year terms on the commission, while the next highest wins a two-year term. Holdovers in this election cycle are commissioners Floyd Messer and Steve Finch.
Two candidates have filed for the open mayoral seat, Jason Holland and Doug Starcke.
Editor’s note: The News-Times has updated two articles to reflect that Emerald Isle voters will elect three commissioners this fall. You can view those articles here and here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.