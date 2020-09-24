CARTERET COUNTY — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation named three Carteret County high school seniors Commended Students in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
The three students are West Carteret High School seniors Joshua Henderson and Logan McLaurin and Gramercy Christian School senior Angus Withee.
Principals from the two schools will present their students with a letter of commendation from the school and the NMSC, which conducts the program.
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2021 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
