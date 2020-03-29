BEAUFORT — Beaufort commissioners will meet electronically Monday for a delayed work session, and on the agenda are a number of topics, including an annexation request and consideration of an overlay district.
The board will meet via Zoom meeting platform to accommodate health recommendations amid the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.
The public can access the meeting by going online to zoom.us/j/759376539 and using the meeting ID 759 376 539 or one tap mobile at +16465588656,,759376539#.
For information or help, contact town hall staff via email.
The satellite annexation request comes from Doug Brady, who is seeking the process for the Old Seaport development at 153 and 103 Aqua 10 Road.
The request covers 10.87 acres at 153 Aqua 10 and 0.585 acres at 103 Aqua 10 Road. Both properties are zoned residential. Town fire and police already serve the area, but annexation would allow for water and sewer service as well, according to the agenda packet.
The board will also consider a text amendment regarding an overlay district for the “lower” portion of Live Oak Street, nearer the downtown area.
According to the packet, staff proposed the overlay district for redevelopment purposes in the area to address design standards for new commercial structures and changes to setbacks “for a more pedestrian feel.”
The planning board held a public hearing and recommended the changes at its March 16 meeting.
Monday, the board will also consider a budget amendment to use fund balance money to complete renovations at the town police department annex building, $40,000; replace a public works truck, $12,000; and pay for expected legal expenses through the end of the fiscal year, $40,000.
Other items on the agenda include:
• An audit presentation.
• Consideration of adopting the county’s emergency operations plan.
• A zoning map updated and rezoning for 16 parcels related the Gallants Channel Bridge project.
• Consideration of a funding request from the Downtown Beaufort Development Association.
• Consideration of the extension of sewer services to the House of Silk Flowers/Channine Business Park on Highway 101.
• Consideration of financing for a ladder truck requested by the Beaufort Fire Department.
The full agenda can be found on the town’s website, beaufortnc.org.
