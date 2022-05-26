BEAUFORT — As the nation continues to grapple with the horrific shooting Tuesday of 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, county and school officials said they are stepping up security measures around schools to ensure the safety of students and staff.
“Patrols have been increased by our deputies around our schools,” County Sheriff Asa Buck said Wednesday in an email. “Throughout the school year our patrol deputies routinely check on our schools during their shifts.”
In addition, Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said Wednesday school officials would continue to review safety protocols used at school campuses.
“As we do on a daily basis, we will maintain continued vigilance, especially in light of the tragic events in Uvalde, Texas. Vigilance regarding the safety of our students is a local, statewide and nationwide effort,” he said in an email. “State Superintendent Catherine Truitt’s office has recently indicated that the North Carolina Department of Public Education has been in contact with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Governor’s Office to coordinate efforts.”
He added that DPS law enforcement agencies will be conducting security checks at North Carolina schools and community colleges statewide for the remainder of the year.
“NCDPI’s Center for Safer Schools is on high alert and monitoring all activities that may signal a safety threat to schools,” Dr. Jackson said.
Thanks to partnerships with the County Sheriff’s Department and municipal police departments, Dr. Jackson added that the school system has 12 School Resource Officers working to cover the county’s 17 schools. Some schools share officers.
Sheriff Buck said he would like to see a dedicated officer at each school, including all elementary schools.
“Some of our elementary schools presently have SROs assigned to their schools specifically, but not all,” he said. “I believe we need to provide an SRO for every school in the county.”
Sheriff Buck emphasized that one of the most important ways to prevent violent incidents from happening in schools is by controlling access into school buildings, which the district does.
“The citizens and parents of students in Carteret County should know that the county school system, our law enforcement agencies, our County Board of Commissioners and municipal Boards of Commissioners have worked together over the years to increase physical security at our schools, put in place various safety procedures and protocols and have increased funding to place SROs in nearly all of our schools,” he said.
Dr. Jackson agreed, pointing out that the school system works closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure the security of campuses. In addition, the district continues its efforts to secure buildings in other ways. They include controlling access into buildings through video buzz-in systems, having administrators monitoring hallways, improving security of schools through bond projects and frequent review and updating of school safety plans. There are also biannual lockdown drills, and staff work to foster relationships with students.
Under the $42 million school bond referendum that passed in November 2020, as well as in school facilities requests, the district is asking for funds to enclose corridors at some school campuses, add fencing, update access controls to schools, update camera systems and add additional video surveillance equipment.
In addition, Dr. Jackson said the school system provides a districtwide tip line, available on the school system’s website, to students, staff and parents to report safety concerns. There’s also been recent implementation of the See Something, Say Something system of reporting that is available to all middle school and high school students in the North Carolina public school system.
Sheriff Buck emphasized that law enforcement agencies work closely together and with school officials on a daily basis to address “any number of issues that occur or may occur as well as continually planning, training, conducting school safety assessments and safety drills all in an effort to keep our students and faculty safe.”
He added that deputies and other law enforcement officers train yearly for response to active shooters.
Sheriff Buck further pointed out that one of the critical pieces to keeping schools safe is building good relationships with students and parents so they feel comfortable reporting any safety concerns.
“Students, teachers and citizens can contact the SRO at any particular school or any law enforcement officer in the county who will forward the information through the appropriate channels,” Sheriff Buck said. “All of our law enforcement agencies work very closely together in an effort to investigate any possible threats to our schools.”
Dr. Jackson emphasized that school counselors, administrators and school support staff, including school social workers and psychologists, are trained to assist students experiencing a variety of emotions and responses to what is happening round them.
“Resources from the National Association of School Psychologists were specifically shared with student support staff following yesterday’s tragedy,” he said Wednesday.
The shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in the rural, predominantly Latino town was the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn., in December 2012.
Flags across the county and nation are flying at half-staff in memory of the victims of the tragic shooting.
