EMERALD ISLE — With the need for a rezoning obviated, Emerald Isle officials are moving ahead with a plan to lease eight acres of a 35-acre site off Highway 58 in Peletier for a vegetative waste disposal site.
In an email Wednesday, Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp said the town is working with the property owner to finalize the lease details.
The property is owned by Coastal Environmental Partners, which operates landfills and waste transfer stations in the region.
The organization bought the heavily wooded property, at 1816 and 1820 Highway 58, near the intersection with Croatan Road, in 2007, thinking it might be needed for a garbage waste transfer station, but that need never arose. Last year CEP signed a contract with a Rankin Timber in New Bern to clear the property and sell the lumber, mostly mature pines.
Mr. Zapp said Wednesday the town has applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency funds – $100,000 – “to improve the Peletier site in the following manner: Entrance driveway, automatic gate system, camera system, buffer improvements, signage and other items to comply with the process to operate a vegetative debris site.”
He added that, “The town will work with NCDEQ (North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to obtain a temporary debris staging and reduction site (permit) and any other appropriate permits.
“The paperwork is complete and will be submitted to NCDEQ once the contract with the Environmental Partnership is finalized.”
Mr. Zapp said he does not know exactly when the town will receive the FEMA money.
“The FEMA grant narrative is complete,” he said in the email. “The process can take 60 days to 18 months to complete. Each project is site specific.”
As a result, Mr. Zapp said, “We do not have an estimated time of arrival on the approval of potential FEMA dollars,” nor does the town know when it will start using the site.
Peletier town commissioners initially thought the use of the property for that purpose would necessitate a rezoning from Light Industrial Warehouse to Business, and CEP filed a rezoning petition.
However, research confirmed by Town Attorney John Tantum showed the use was already allowed in the LIW zone.
But some Peletier residents are still worried about the project.
During a Peletier Board of Commissioners meeting Monday, June 6, resident Donna Bierly, speaking during the public comment section of the agenda, said she was very concerned about fires on the site, as have happened elsewhere. The fires can last a long time, even burning underground, sending lots of smoke into the air for long periods of time in an area with many elderly residents with health problems, she said.
Ms. Bierly and others are also concerned about pesticides that might be on the debris and about heavy truck traffic on Highway 58 going to and leaving the site. They are also worried about whether there will be a sufficient vegetative buffer to shield the site from nearby properties.
Mr. Zapp said Emerald Isle will leave a 100-foot buffer around the site, as is required by DEQ to operate a temporary debris staging and reduction site.
During the Peletier board’s meeting Monday night, Commissioner Tim Quinn made a motion, which passed 5-0, to ask the town planning board to review and potentially recommend to commissioners modifications to the town’s zoning ordinance section that regulates debris sites.
Peletier Mayor Dale Sowers has said the town is to receive yard waste pickup twice a year from Emerald Isle under an agreement to allow the establishment of the waste vegetation disposal site. But Ms. Bierly said she wants to see that agreement in writing, and wonders if two annual waste pickups in Peletier are enough to warrant an agreement.
In his email Wednesday, Mr. Zapp of Emerald Isle said the town already provides that service to Cedar Point and has done that for Cape Carteret in the past.
“It is our intent to assist Peletier with a similar program,” Mr. Zapp said. “If they elect to utilize Emerald Isle trucks to help clear yard debris, up to twice annual, we will gladly assist our neighboring communities.
“We do have a signed agreement with both Cedar Point and Cape Carteret. It is a best management practice to place these agreements in writing.”
Emerald Isle has two vegetative waste pickup trucks, both of which run five days a week all year. Cape Carteret now has one of its own.
Earlier this year, CEP Executive Director Bobby Darden said the organization could also lease part of the site to Carteret County for emergency disposal of vegetative waste after hurricanes or other disasters.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.