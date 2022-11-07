CARTERET COUNTY - A launch of Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket and Cygnus supply ship could be seen in many parts of Carteret County Monday morning, creating a spectacular light show for those looking toward the sky.
The rocket was sent into orbit at 5:32 a.m. from pad 0A at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport in Virginia to resupply the International Space Station. Due to clocks being set back for daylight saving time, the launch was afforded increased visibility before the sun had fully risen.
The Antares rocket is a 139-foot-tall device equipped with twin Russian-made RD-181 engines. It is Northrop Grumman's second-to-last rocket made with Russian parts that will be used before the aerospace and defense technology company switches to propulsion built entirely in the United States.
The cargo ship weighs 17,853 pounds and will arrive at the space station early Wednesday. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann will use a robotic arm to capture the payload at approximately 5 a.m. and bring it into the station where it will stay for three months.
Contained inside is important spacewalk hardware and a 3D bioprinter for research into human tissue printing and plant growth, according to NASA Manager Jeff Arend.
"One critical set of hardware is what we call a ‘mod kit,’ which is a collection of brackets that the crew will install outside while on the spacewalk that’s currently planned for Nov. 15," Arend said. “The crew will partially assemble it inside, and then they will take it through the airlock and install it at the base of a solar array wing so that it can be a support structure for a future set of roll out solar arrays.”
The supply ship also brought up food and treats for the crew, including peanut butter, olives, cheese, pumpkin spice cappuccino, apples, blueberries, oranges, chocolate and vanilla ice cream.
This is the second attempt to launch the rocket. The first was scrubbed after a fire alarm at the control center forced employees to evacuate the facility with only minutes left in the countdown.
At the end of the mission in January, the cargo ship will leave the space station and burn up upon reentry into the atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean.
(0) comments
