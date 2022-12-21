EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle resident Jerry Plum’s “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” fundraiser for Misplaced Mutts exceeded his $15,000 goal.
The annual event, based on the 1989 classic movie starring Chevy Chase as the hapless Clark Griswold, a suburban homeowner obsessed with Christmas lights, was Thursday, Dec. 15 at Plum’s house at the intersection of Sandbur Lane and Reed Drive.
Folks walk or drive to the house – decorated with somewhere north of 30,000 lights this year – and fork over donations to Plum or wandering dignitaries dressed as redneck Cousin Eddie, who in the movie arrives with his wife, Catherine and their children, Rocky and Ruby Sue, and their Rottweiler, Snots. They totally disrupt the Christmas of Clark and Ellen Griswold and their children, but in end all is more than well.
This year, cigar-chomping Cousin Eddie was portrayed dually by Emerald Isle Mayor Jason Holland and Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker.
“The fundraiser went better than ever,” far exceeding last year’s total donation of about $10,000, Plum said Tuesday. The donations at the house were augmented by online donations through Tuesday.
“We had another 10,000 lights this year,” Plum added. “We had a great, great response. Everyone came out, everyone stopped and donated.”
And of course, had lots of fun mingling and listening to Christmas tunes.
Plum said the Cousin Eddies were great, and he appreciated the mayors taking their time to do it.
“It was a great night, great night of fellowship and just the love of this town and I’m eternally grateful for Misplaced Mutts and all the people that contributed,” Plum said. “They are the ones to be thanked for this, not me.”
Misplaced Mutts (https://www.facebook.com/Misplacedmutts) is a nonprofit Carteret County-based volunteer organization and operates through a network of foster homes, finding forever homes for countless dogs.
According to the organization’s Facebook page, it also provides veterinary care for the dogs it rescues, including spaying, neutering and vaccines. All of this is costly, and the organization always needs donations.
Both dogs owned by Plum and his wife, Kris Plum, came to their home from Misplaced Mutts.
To mimic the still popular movie, Plum, all by himself, puts up the thousands of Christmas lights on and around his house.
He starts putting up lights in mid-November and usually finishes a day or so before the fundraiser. Like Griswold in the movie, he’s a bit obsessed and goes through a lot of trial and error to get everything to work.
It was the third year for the event, which began when Plum approached Holland with what the latter at first thought was a crazy idea. It’s now become an Emerald Isle tradition.
Cousin Eddie’s family’s RV was on site, also decorated.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.