Atlantic Beach mayor mandates quarantine for out-of-county travelers

There’s a new safety measure in place for Atlantic Beach, but Mayor Trace Cooper encourages residents and homeowners to continue to persevere through the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Mayor Cooper sat for a question-and-answer session Thursday afternoon via Facebook Live on the town’s page, facebook.com/atlanticbeachnc/. A full recording of the session is available on the page, and approximately 128 viewers joined the session.
Mayor Cooper said as of Thursday, a new emergency order was being issued for Atlantic Beach.
“This order mandates a 14-day self-quarantine for people coming into Atlantic Beach from outside Carteret County,” the mayor said. “Self-quarantine means you do not leave your home. If you live in Atlantic Beach, you can be here. If you own property in Atlantic Beach, you can be here. If you work in an essential business in Atlantic Beach, you can be here. But if you don’t fall under one of these three categories, you must stay away.”
Mayor Cooper said the measure is to address second homeowners coming to Atlantic Beach. While the mayor said these homeowners are allowed to come to town, he and other officials want to discourage back-and-forth travel between Atlantic Beach and locations outside Carteret County.
“If you’re here, stay here,” the mayor said, “if you’re home, stay home.”
Questions were posed to Mayor Cooper via the chat box in Facebook Live. When asked about enforcing the new quarantine order, as well as other orders already in place, the mayor said town officials are working on an enforcement process.
“I know some people are concerned there are a lot of people in town,” he said, “but we (town officials) are comfortable with the number of people in town.”
When asked what town officials plan to do in May, when tourism normally ramps up for the season, Mayor Cooper said town officials haven’t decided how they’re going to handle things.
“I’ve been in touch with some of the other mayors on Bogue Banks,” he said. “Our approach is to stay in touch with the state and county departments for guidance.”
The mayor said if the governor elects to extend the current stay-at home-order, Atlantic Beach will do so as well.
Some viewers raised concerns about the effects the outbreak will have on the local economy. Mayor Cooper said town officials are “trying to balance the interests of the economy with public health.”
“That’s a difficult balance,” he said. “We’re always going to err on the side of public health. If it’s, say we’re a little heavy-handed in our prohibitions, we’re going to own that. We’re being proactive but we’re not going to be hysterical…we’re going to try to have a measured approach.”
While the public beach accesses remain closed in Atlantic Beach, the mayor said boat ramps and marinas are open. Town and county officials agreed recreational boating is a good means of social distancing, but boating in groups of 10 people or more, or rafting multiple boats together, is prohibited.
When asked about closing the Atlantic Beach Causeway bridge or setting up checkpoints to use the town’s reentry pass system to regulate access, Mayor Cooper said town officials considered it but decided it wouldn’t be effective.
“There are too many people who wouldn’t qualify for a reentry pass that would have a right to come here,” he said, “like people coming to provide care for a family member. That’s not to say if circumstances change, we won’t put checkpoints in place…we just don’t think at this time it would be effective.”
Another Carteret County town, Beaufort, began checkpoint entry Thursday afternoon.
As he gave his closing statements before ending the session, Mayor Cooper mentioned an alleged incident he’d heard about, where a family out riding their bikes in Atlantic Beach were yelled at by people in their cars who reportedly them to “go home.” The mayor admonished the reported behavior, saying “it’s important for us not to let our knee-jerk reactions to this (outbreak) override our humanity.”
“This is a community that celebrates family,” Mayor Cooper said. “We don’t yell at families…it’s okay to be scared but it’s not okay to be unreasonable, and it’s not okay to be unkind. I know people are frightened…but I also know we’re going to get through this.”
