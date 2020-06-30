BEAUFORT — Town commissioners adopted a fiscal 2020-21 budget Thursday that holds the current 46-cent tax rate, though the board acknowledged it will mean an increase for many property owners.
The budget follows the recent countywide property tax revaluation, which town staff said showed a “considerable increase” over what officials had anticipated.
While the rate looks unchanged on paper from fiscal 2019-20, it will mean some residents pay more, according to commissioners.
“I didn’t think I would ever support it,” Commissioner Marianna Hollinshed noted. “…It’s going to hurt some people awfully bad to do this and we’ll see some for-sale signs that will probably come up because of the tax (rate).”
In his $13.215 million 2020-21 proposal, Town Manager John Day offered a rate of 40.68-cents per $100 in assessed value. That rate reflected the revenue-neutral rate – the amount estimated to produce revenue for the next fiscal year equal to the revenue that would have been produced if no revaluation had occurred – of 39.21 cents, plus three-quarters of a cent for debt payment for a new ladder truck and an additional amount to bring in revenues the town had aimed for in its five-year plan adopted alongside the 2019-20 budget.
Commissioners considered several other tax rates, all higher than the manager’s recommendation, over the past few weeks and voted unanimously Thursday to adopt the 46-cent plan.
“I would like to go with proposing (the 46-cent plan), based upon the fact that in three to four years, we will start having a cushion in our fund balance,” Commissioner Charles McDonald said. He said it would be foolish to lower the rate now, only to increase it in a couple years, and added the town should accumulate funds to try and knock out some outstanding needs.
In the previous five-year plan under the 40.68-cent rate, staff had projected a 3-cent increase in 2022-23, but under the higher tax rate, no increases are projected in the five-year plan.
The revenues collected under the 46-cent, five-year plan will eliminate the use of fund balance in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years, to the tune of $122,500 and $393,176, respectively; allow for $336,572 in funds for vehicle replacement in the new fiscal year and eliminate a nearly $400,000 shortfall over the term of the five-year plan; allow the town to fully fund the update to the Unified Development Ordinance in 2020-21; add $19,448 in contingency funding to the same fiscal year’s budget; allow the town to finance $4.4 million in additional roadwork; increase the fund balance as a percentage of general fund expenditures in years 2021-22 through 2024-25; and allow the town, beginning in 2024-25, to undertake $2 million for other capital projects, like a new police station or public works facility.
The board was particularly interested in making strides to address roads, but several said they would like to see other needs met, as well.
“It completes everything. It’s the only plan that completes everything,” Mr. Day noted of the 46-cent proposal.
Several commissioners said they were apprehensive future revenues from the rate would be used down the road for things other than the intended capital improvements and roadwork.
“I think having (this tax rate) will provide a lot of momentum, my only fear is that a lot of times funds that get collected sometimes get diverted one way or another, and sometimes by things that come up that we have no knowledge of right now or that are needed,” Ms. Hollinshed said.
The 2020-21 budget includes general fund expenditures of about $9 million and utility fund expenditures of about $4.6 million.
It includes money to begin the town’s harbor master plan, update the Coastal Area Management Act Land-Use Plan and the UDO and cover debt service on the already-borrowed $4 million for the ongoing street resurfacing project.
One member of the public submitted a comment on the budget. Resident Janet Woodward asked commissioners to eliminate the public information officer position and said she disagreed with the purchase of a fire department ladder truck.
“Contrary to many people's opinion, Beaufort (is) not a rich town with over $700 million properties not giving any taxes to our base because the properties are either county, state, or federal properties,” she wrote in an email.
Mayor Rett Newton, who does not vote on the board’s motions, said Friday the plan acknowledges the challenges the town faces – particularly on roads and infrastructure – and takes into account possible disruptions in future fiscal years.
“The five-year plan provides the vision and stability Beaufort needs to ensure the health and prosperity of our community. Protecting our fund balance also prepares our community for response to potential storm damage and national economic challenges,” he wrote, in part. “This budget includes important elements like an updated unified development ordnance to define critical elements for our growth, and a harbor management plan to clean up and better manage our waterways.”
