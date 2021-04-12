Superintendent to review in-person instruction plan Tuesday

BEAUFORT — Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson will review how the implementation of students returning to in-person instruction is proceeding in county schools next week.
The superintendent will present his update during the County Board of Education meeting, set to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the school system’s central office in Beaufort. The meeting will be broadcast live on the school system’s YouTube channel. There will be limited in-person seating to abide by COVID-19 social distancing requirements.
Middle and high school students shifted back to four days a week in-person instruction in March prior to spring break. Wednesdays remain a virtual day to clean schools and give instructors who teach virtually and in-person time to plan and meet with students. Elementary schools have been on an in-person schedule all year.
While the majority of county parents supported the move to in-person instruction, some expressed concern about the potential spread of the coronavirus.
As of March 29, 81% of parents had signed up for the in-person schedule, with 19% opting to remain on a virtual schedule.
In other action, the board will:
- Recognize nine students named to the 2021 Governor’s School program.
- Recognize Croatan High School senior Josh Jachimiak for receiving the ProStart National Certificate of Achievement.
- Proclaim April as the Month of the Military Child.
- Consider adoption of a $600,392 budget revision. The revision includes additions and expenditures in state, federal and special revenue funds.
- Receive information regarding the need to appoint a trustee to the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees. The school board appoints four trustees to the 12-member panel. Trustee Catherine Parker’s term expires Wednesday, June 30.
- Receive updates on school bond projects.
- Review the board’s policy manual.
- Consider adoption of revisions to several policies.
- Hear updates from Dr. Jackson and board members.
Under the consent agenda, the board will:
- Consider approval of an architect contract.
- Consider an amendment to the Marine Science and Technologies memorandum of understanding.
- Consider extension of leave under the Family First Coronavirus Response Act.
- Consider approval of a $36,000 contract for the audit of the June 30 financial statements with Anderson, Smith and Wike PLLC of West End.
- Consider a request to surplus a 1997 Ford van from the school system’s maintenance and transportation departments. The vehicle would be placed on gov.deals.
- Consider approval of personnel matters, fundraiser requests and student transfers.
Public comments can be emailed to superintendent@carteretk12.org by noon Tuesday, with a note in the subject line it is for public comment. The comments will be read during the meeting.
