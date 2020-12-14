City council narrowly passes pottery studio rezoning, requires second reading for approval

MOREHEAD CITY — A rezoning request sparked a larger debate among the Morehead City Council about future land uses and encroaching commercialization into residential neighborhoods, with a final decision on the request expected to come next month.
The council met Tuesday evening in the municipal building on S. 8th Street for its regular monthly meeting, which was also broadcast on Zoom. During the meeting, the council held a public hearing on a request from Jeffrey Bolduc to rezone 1910 Bridges St. from R5 (residential) to CN (commercial neighborhood) district.
The property in question houses Bridges Street Pottery, an art gallery/pottery studio that is up for sale by the current owners. Mr. Bolduc and his wife, Becky, are interested in buying the property for continued use as a gallery and studio, with the addition of general art classes taught by Ms. Bolduc.
“When looking at purchasing this property and moving forward to continue it as a pottery and art studio, we realized that we couldn’t use the space as it is today under the current R5 special-use (zoning),” Mr. Bolduc told the city council as the reasoning behind the request, adding that he’d spoken extensively with city staff about the issue and determined rezoning was the best, and possibly only, option.
Despite expressing support for the Bolducs in their endeavor to open an art studio, several members of the council had reservations about rezoning the property for commercial use, worried it could open the door for future commercialization of the surrounding neighborhood. The proposed CN district allows a slew of commercial uses, such as restaurants, offices and gas stations, although setback and other requirements could be difficult to meet on a lot as small as the one under scrutiny Tuesday.
“My heartburn isn’t with what’s going to go there right now, it’s with what could go there five years from now,” Councilwoman Keri McCann said. “…I want it to be a gallery and stay a gallery, if there’s a way that could happen, but we don’t know what could happen after that.”
Two nearby residents spoke during the public hearing to share similar concerns, saying while they aren’t opposed to the pottery studio, they worried about preserving the residential nature of the neighborhood.
“Having lived on that block for the last 15 years, I have really tried and have encouraged our neighborhood to really keep this a strong and successful residential neighborhood,” said Mike McGinn, who lives on the 19th block of Arendell Street.
Mayor Jerry Jones, however, suggested the CN designation would be appropriate because it is meant as a transitional zoning district, and the area around 20th and Bridges streets has already become relatively commercialized.
“Commercial neighborhood was established years ago as a buffer between residential and commercial, so it was designed to be compatible within a neighborhood,” the mayor said.
The council deliberated options and the implications of its decision for a while before Councilman David Horton called for a motion to deny the rezoning request, seconded by Ms. McCann. The motion failed 2-3, and Councilman Bill Taylor followed it with a motion to approve the request, seconded by Diane Warrender. That motion passed 3-2, with George Ballou casting the deciding vote in favor of the request and Mr. Horton and Ms. McCann opposed.
However, because the vote did not have a supermajority, which is four affirmatives in this case, the request is required to be sent back to the city council for a second reading next month. At that time, a simple majority, three votes, is all that’s needed for the council to approve the request.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
