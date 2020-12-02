Newport Baptist Church
Denver Bierman of the Denver & the Mile High Orchestra will present a Christmas concert at 6 Wednesday at Newport Baptist Church. A love offering will be taken during the concert.
Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will present Christmas Movie Night at 6 p.m. Friday. Popcorn will be served along with the movie in the fellowship hall.
The church will present “Christmas Night of Worship” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. The children will join the worship team during a program called “Joyful Hope” that will take place in the main sanctuary.
Purvis Chapel
Purvis Chapel AME Zion Church in Beaufort will present Purvis Café from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Members will serve platters of fried chicken with two sides or a chicken basket with fries. Call 504-2605 to place orders, for more information or directions.
First FWB
The Powell family of Raleigh will be in concert at 11 a.m. Sunday at First Free Will Baptist Church in Morehead City.
Drive-thru testing
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Beaufort will host a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing and canned food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. This is open to all residents, and canned food will be donated to Loaves and Fishes food pantry in Beaufort.
There is no out-of-pocket expense for the test, but those who are insured should bring their insurance card. Residents must pre-register for testing by calling 910-267-2044.
The event is sponsored by Gosehn Medical Center, Neuse-Pamlico Sound Women’s Coalition, the Carteret County Health Department and Piedmont Health Advisory Committee.
