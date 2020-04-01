BEAUFORT — Beaufort commissioners acted Monday to amend a town ordinance regarding billing late fees on town water and sewer service as officials contend with the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this month, the town announced it would suspend disconnections for nonpayment to make sure water customers continue to practice good hygiene and frequent handwashing to prevent the spread of the virus.
Monday’s amendment goes further, allowing town staff the option of not applying late fees to unpaid water bills during the outbreak.
“Right now, the staff has to charge a late fee, this allows us to not charge a late fee,” Town Manager John Day said of the change.
The town charges late fees on bills past due 10 days or more. The fee is 10% of the outstanding balance, and after 30 days, the town can disconnect service.
During their monthly work session, held via Zoom meeting platform, commissioners unanimously amended the language of the ordinance to give staff more flexibility. As part of the discussion, the board also entertained the idea of adding language that would have required a state of emergency be in place for town staff to waive late fees.
Commissioner Charles McDonald disagreed with the move, however, noting people would still likely be out of work and struggling after the state of emergency related to the novel coronavirus is rescinded.
In an attempt to move quickly on the ordinance change at the request of staff, the board dropped the need for a state of emergency declaration. The final vote was unanimous.
Mr. Day said ultimately the amended ordinance gives staff the ability to work with individuals on a case-by-case basis.
