Briggs Hardware folds Raleigh operations, moves to Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE — A venerable hardware business is shutting its doors on Hargett Street in downtown Raleigh and moving to Emerald Plantation Shopping Center.
In a press release last week, Evelyn Briggs Davis, owner of Briggs Hardware, said she will open Briggs General Store in October in the former location of Carolina Wine Mixer in the shopping center off Highway 58 in Emerald Isle.
“My family has had second homes on the Chrystal [sic] Coast for a few decades, first at Atlantic Beach and now Emerald Isle,” Ms. Davis said in the release. “I plan to retire the store and myself at this wonderful beach.”
The grand opening for Briggs Hardware’s Emerald Isle location is planned for 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.
“It's an exciting new chapter for both the business and my family," Ms. Davis said in the release.
The release states that despite the coronavirus pandemic and recent area protests and damage, Briggs remained an asset to downtown Raleigh. However, when Ms. Davis’ lease was not renewed by her landlord, she “made the difficult decision” to leave the location the Briggs family had called home for more than a century.
According to the company’s website, “In 1865, Thomas H. Briggs opened his hardware store on Fayetteville Street with partner James Dodd. The partnership with Dodd ended in 1868 and the store became Thomas H. Briggs & Sons.
“Business was good and in 1874 Briggs was able to construct a new building for the family business. The new building stood at four stories and was called Raleigh’s first ‘skyscraper.’
The store eventually moved, but in August 2015, it moved again, back to downtown Raleigh at 111 E. Hargett St., just a few blocks from its first location.
