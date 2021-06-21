PINE KNOLL SHORES — There’s still time for participants to register for the National Weather Service’s hurricane community forum set for Tuesday.
The NWS weather forecasting office in Newport announced Thursday it will hold a series of community forums about hurricanes. The events are free and open to the public.
One will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Interested participants may join the forum online by registering at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8817360191644177679. Limited in-person seating will also be provided at Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall at 100 Municipal Circle.
The weather service said participants will hear a presentation from a NWS meteorologist on hurricanes and their impacts on eastern North Carolina.
“We will go over why you should never focus on just the category of the storm along with discussing all of the impacts any tropical cyclone can bring,” the release states. “We will cover the hurricane outlook for the season while emphasizing it only takes one storm to make an impact on your life. At the end we will transition to a community discussion and you can ask any questions you have.”
