New reporting requirements coming for charter/headboats
Federally permitted charterboats and headboats will have new electronic reporting requirements to meet come September.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service announced it’s implementing the final rule for the South Atlantic For-Hire Reporting Amendment.
The final rule establishes electronic reporting requirements for vessels with a federal charter/headboat permit for Atlantic coastal migratory pelagics, Atlantic dolphin and wahoo or South Atlantic snapper-grouper and modifies the reporting deadline for headboats.
The rule goes into effect Tuesday, Sept. 1. The final rule requires weekly electronic reporting for charter fishermen and modifies the reporting deadline for headboats starting Sept. 1.
Charter fishermen must report information such as trip start and end dates and times, species kept and discarded, fishing location, depth fished, hours fished and charter fee.
Electronic reports from charter fishermen are due by Tuesday following the end of each reporting week, which runs from Monday-Sunday.
Charter fishermen can report using their computer, smartphone and tablets with access to the internet. Reporting must be through software approved by the fisheries service.
No action is required by charter fishermen at this time. The NMFS will release more information in the spring or summer of 2020.
Headboat vessels with a federal charter vessel/headboat permit for Atlantic Coastal Migratory Pelagics or Atlantic dolphin and wahoo or South Atlantic snapper-grouper species will continue to submit reports to the Southeast Headboat Survey, but will be required to submit electronic fishing reports by Tuesday following a reporting week, rather than by Sunday.
MFC seeks applications for advisory committees
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission has reopened the application period for its two regional committees.
In this extended period, the commission is chiefly seeking more applicants to fill the commercial fishing seats on the committees.
The two committees – Northern Regional Advisory Committee and the Southern Regional Advisory Committee – are comprised of commercial and recreational fishermen and scientists who advise the commission on various fisheries issues. They review matters referred to them by the commission, such as draft fishery management plans, and recommend management strategies. Committees may also bring issues pertaining to their region or subject matter to the commission’s attention.
To be qualified to serve on a committee, applicants may not have had a significant fisheries violation within the past three years.
Individuals interested in serving as an adviser should be willing to attend meetings at least once every two months and actively participate in the committee process, which includes reviewing scientific documents and issue papers to make recommendations on management strategies. Advisers will be reimbursed for travel and other expenses incurred in relation to their official duties.
The MFC chairman appoints members for three-year terms. Several terms expired in January.
Adviser applications are available online at portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/mfc-advisory-committees, at N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries’ offices or by calling 252-808-8022 or 252-726-7021.
Applications should be returned by Wednesday, April 22 by mail to the Division of Marine Fisheries, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557, Attention: Dana Gillikin.
NMFS authorizes observer coverage waiver
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service issued an emergency action Tuesday to waive observer coverage requirements on a case-by-case basis.
According to the fisheries service’s announcement, in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the service has issue an emergency action to provide the authority to waive observer coverage, some training and other program requirements while meeting conservation needs and providing an ongoing supply of fish to markets. The NMFS said it’s taking the emergency action “to protect public health and to ensure the safety of fishermen, observers, and others.”
“Under this emergency action, a NOAA Fisheries Regional Administrator, Office Director or Science Center Director has the ability to waive observer requirements in three specific circumstances, after consulting with observer providers,” the fisheries service said. The three circumstances are:
- The providers do not have sufficient observers to staff a fleet or a port or a vessel (i.e., the observers are under quarantine).
- The providers cannot physically get observers to fishing vessel departure points - perhaps because of travel restrictions or shelter in place guidance, etc.
- The providers do not have enough trained observers because they could not offer training due to building access restrictions, meeting guidance, etc.
If observer requirements are waived, the agency will monitor fishing effort, catch data and other relevant information to ensure there are no significant adverse environmental consequences and consider alternative fishery management measures should such consequences arise.
The NMFS said it will “continue to fulfill our mission, maintaining our nation's seafood supply and protecting marine life, while ensuring the health and safety of our employees, partners, and broader fishing community during this crisis.”
NMFS revises red grouper schedule, sets trip limit
Commercial snapper-grouper fishermen have a trip limit to follow, as well as other regulations, when harvesting red grouper.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service Fisheries adopted the final rule for Regulatory Amendment 30 to the Fishery Management Plan for the Snapper-Grouper Fishery of the South Atlantic Region.
The final rule went into effect March 9 and revises the rebuilding schedule for red grouper based on the most recent population assessment, extends protections to red grouper during spawning season in federal waters, located between 3-200 miles offshore, off North Carolina and South Carolina, and establishes a commercial trip limit.
The final rule revises the rebuilding schedule for red grouper to 10 years, which is equal the maximum time period allowed to rebuild. The rebuilding schedule begins ends in 2028.
The final rule extends commercial and recreational red grouper spawning season closures (January-April) through the month of May, in federal waters off North Carolina and South Carolina.
The final rule establishes a commercial trip limit for red grouper harvested in the south Atlantic federal waters of 200 pounds gutted weight.
