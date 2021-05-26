Newport Baptist
Keith Plott will be in concert at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 6 at Newport Baptist Church. An offering will be taken.
Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will offer vacation Bible school from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 28-July 2 and a day camp Monday through Friday, July 26-30. Information is available online at parkviewnow.com.
