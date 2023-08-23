NEWPORT — Members of All Saints Anglican Church in Newport is partnering with a nonprofit to provide encouragement to troops and their families.
Members are donating items and assembling packages to send to troops through NCPacks4Patriots of Ayden, a nonprofit with the mission of supporting troops and families with care and comfort. The bags contain snacks and personal hygiene kits.
Wendy Lawson, director of the local outreach committee at All Saints, said the project started in June after Chaplain Jesus Dominguez, head chaplain at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, and member of All Saints Anglican Church, asked if the committee would donate small, wrapped candies that could be distributed to him for the 1,000 Marines he would be overseeing during their deployment to Okinawa, Japan, from August to January 2024.
“They are there for training and often in uncomfortable conditions,” Lawson said. “A chaplain visiting them with a few hard candies often helps to maintain high spirits with this small act of kindness. As Chaplain Dominguez says, ‘there is not much one can bring a soldier in a cold, wet ditch that provokes a smile like a few hard candies.’”
Channey Blackburn, coordinator for the NCPacks4Patriots program, a member of the committee, began working with Dominguez in late June 2023 to prepare for this deployment. Church members packaged and mailed 1,000 small zip-lock bags with hard candies to their location.
They also arranged for 1,000 snack bags to be picked up by Marines as they departed on their flights. The snack bags included energy bars, nuts, peanut butter crackers, beef jerky, granola bars, powdered drink additives and hard candy.
Along with the snack bags, All Saints provided 400 individual travel hygiene kits. The kits included one-use packets of shampoo, soap, toothpaste, deodorant, hand lotion, razors and Q-tips, are compact for travel and provide a quick means of personal hygiene in between destinations.
The next portion of the deployment project will be to provide larger personal hygiene kits with similar items to be shipped to the training location in Japan in September. Church and community members are preparing another 1,000 hygiene kits.
As Christmas gets closer, another shipment of small tokens of home will be sent, according to Lawson. Powdered hot chocolate, small chocolate candies and a Christmas note will be sent for each Marine. The notes of encouragement are known to be the most appreciated item when these care packages are received.
Lawson said All Saints supports other local outreach programs, and the church has partnered with NCPacks4Patriots for 11 years.
For more information on donating or volunteering, go to the organization’s Facebook page at supportourtroops/ncpacks4patriots or call All Saints Church at 252-247-6909.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
