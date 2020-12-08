County adds 24 COVID-19 cases Tuesday; Cooper announces curfew

CARTERET COUNTY — The county added 24 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its total Tuesday, though the number of active cases went down and hospitalizations remained the same as Monday.
The additional cases bring Carteret County’s total to 2,166 positive cases confirmed since March. As of Tuesday, the county reports 304 of those cases are considered active, down from 319 active cases Monday, and 1,840 people have recovered. The health department also announced another COVID-19 death this week for 22 deaths reported in Carteret County.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported nine COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, the same amount as was reported Monday.
The Carteret County public school system reported three additional cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases connected to schools to 75. One case was reported at Carteret Preschool, one was at Morehead City Primary School and one at Beaufort Elementary School.
The county’s latest update comes the same day as Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state would be implementing a modified stay-at-home order with nighttime curfews. The governor’s Executive Order 181 takes effect Friday and requires certain businesses, such as restaurants, bars and entertainment venues, to close and all North Carolinians to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Certain activities are exempted from the order, including travel to and from work, to obtain food, medical care, fuel or social services or to take care of a family member. The statewide mask mandate is also still in place.
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said as of Tuesday, 48 of North Carolina’s 100 counties have critical community spread of the coronavirus and 34 counties have substantial spread. Carteret is one of only 18 counties with significant community spread, the lowest category of spread the state designates.
