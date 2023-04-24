HAVELOCK - Havelock police said that officers went to 117 Kenneth Boulevard on Saturday for a reported shooting around 9:30 pm.
Officers found the body of Jamel Brooks, 31, of Newport.
Havelock police have begun a homicide investigation..
Officials said District Attorney Scott Thomas has been contacted regarding the investigation.
The incident was isolated, officials said. The NC State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case, according to Havelock police.
If you have any information about this or any other crime, contact the Havelock Police Department at (252) 447-3212. For anyone that would like to provide information anonymously, use the following link or contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.