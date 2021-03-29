BEAUFORT — The sheriff’s office is seeking help locating a missing person who may be en route to Carteret County.
Robert Hughes Springle, 68, is a registered sex offender who left his group home in Kelford on foot Saturday. He was reportedly seen on Highway 70 in Kinston Monday afternoon and is possibly heading to Carteret County on foot via Highway 70.
According to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Springle is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, and he is not operating a vehicle. He is required to notify the sheriff’s office of any new locations he plans on staying.
Drivers are urged not to pick up Mr. Springle, but rather call 911 or their local law enforcement agency if they see him. If located, contact the CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911. Anyone with information may also call crime stoppers at 252-726-4636.
According to CCSO, there are no warrants out for Mr. Springle’s arrest.
