MOREHEAD CITY — Municipal and county officials in Carteret County have the opportunity to apply for assistance from the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management issued an announcement it will select up to 20 municipal and county governments throughout the 20 coastal counties of North Carolina to receive no-cost direct technical assistance services to complete phases 1 and 2 of the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program. These will include community engagement, a risk and vulnerability assessment, and development of a portfolio of resilience projects and actions to integrate within existing local planning initiatives.
The RCCP contains four major phases:
· Phase 1: Community engagement and risk/vulnerability assessment.
· Phase 2: Planning, project identification and prioritization.
· Phase 3: Engineering and design.
· Phase 4: Project implementation.
Officials say the program is intended to help overcome barriers in coastal resilience and adaptation planning, boost local government capacity and support a proactive, sustainable and equitable approach to coastal resilience planning and project implementation. The program aims to facilitate a community-driven process for setting coastal resilience goals, assessing existing and needed local capacity and identifying and prioritizing projects to enhance community resilience to coastal and climate hazards.
Upon completion of phases 1 and 2 of the program, participating localities will become eligible to apply for financial assistance to complete engineering and design work for one priority project and funding for project construction. Local governments that wish to complete the requirements of phases 1 and 2 without applying for technical assistance may do so following program guidance provided.
Application materials are available at the RCCP website deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/coastal-management/coastal-adaptation-and-resiliency/nc-resilient-coastal. The submission deadline is Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Questions and completed applications may be sent by email to RCCP@ncdenr.gov; the DCM will issue selection notices in February 2021.
DCM received funds from the N.C. General Assembly and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to develop and implement the Resilient Coastal Communities Program in coordination with the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency, The Nature Conservancy and N.C. Sea Grant. The program curriculum and contractor applications to provide professional services for completion of Phases 1 and 2 will be released soon.
