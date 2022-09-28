MOREHEAD CITY - West Carteret High School will host an Eating Disorder Awareness Walk fundraiser beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 8 on the school’s track. Proceeds from the walk will benefit the National Eating Disorders Association.
West Carteret High School student Ashley Hall, who has struggled with eating disorders, is organizing the walk.
“These struggles have sparked a passion in me to educate and inspire others to take power over themselves and realize that there is so much more to life than what's in the mirror,” Hall said. “I hope that my openness about my eating disorder allows at least one person to feel comfortable enough to reach out for help that everyone so deeply deserves.”
For more information, contact Hall at 252-646-8534 or email Ashley@rayhall.net.
