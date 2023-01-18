BEAUFORT - A former N.C. Maritime Museum employee was recently sentenced to five to seven years in prison after an unrelated investigation revealed more than 300 images of child sex abuse.
David Moore, 67, of Marshallberg pleaded guilty last week to sixteen counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the District Attorney's office.
In addition to his sentence, Moore will also undergo five years of post-release supervision and will be required to register with the N.C. Sex Offender Registry for 30 years.
The images were discovered by chance during an investigation of a laptop that was issued to Moore while employed at the museum.
According to the N.C. General Court of Justice, a representative from the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources found an image of suspected child pornography on Moore's work laptop while preparing for litigation related to Blackbeard's flagship Queen Anne's Revenge.
Further examination conducted by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation resulted in the discovery of 29 images of child-sex abuse material on his laptop.
Investigators also found 284 additional images on Moore's personal devices, along with numerous inquiries for child pornography in his devices' search history.
During his time at the N.C. Maritime Museum, Moore was a nautical archaeology curator and was considered the project expert on Blackbeard the pirate.
In addition to appearing in several documentaries about the subject, Moore was also responsible for the majority of underwater mapping on the Queen Anne's Revenge and the exploration of several other notable shipwrecks.
