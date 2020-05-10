CHPP committee to meet Monday
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Coastal Habitat Protection Plan steering committee will meet by webinar at 9 a.m. Monday. The public may listen to the meeting online or over the phone.
A link to the webinar and information on system requirements and testing, as well as information on how to call in, can be found at the website portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/listen-public-meeting.
CCC board will meet
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. To join the meeting, go to zoom.us/j/94694830136?pwd=Z29BWnNYY0tMNDYrSjR5SGFGRlpGZz09.
Agenda items include a COVID-19 update, discussion of a personnel contract for new president Dr. Tracy Mancini, an update on the Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center, nominations for the 2020-21 board slate of officers, second reading of a temporary leave policy and review of the college’s mission statement.
County board will meet
The County Consolidated Human Services Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom. To join the meeting, go to carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/81066138089?pwd=bmc2b003MGJKOVJ6cERHZWZTd0U5UT09.
Those wanting to make public comments during the meeting should email comments ahead of time to Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman at cindy.holman@carteretcountync.gov.
Items on the agenda include COVID-19 updates from County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon and Department of Social Services Director Clint Lewis, as well as a director’s report.
TDA board to meet via Zoom
The Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority Board of Directors will hold its regular monthly meeting via Zoom at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The public can access the meeting at us02web.zoom.us/j/84622544433?pwd=N2JHN0swWkV2YU9ZcDJycXloZE5MQT09 using the password 079246. TDA board members and staff will have a separate access code to participate in the “active” group.
The meeting will be the TDA board’s first since March. The board will discuss the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and budget impacts as a result of the crisis.
Board to meet Wednesday
The Pine Knoll Shores board of commissioners will hold its regular meeting Wednesday via webinar. The meeting is open to the public, and anyone who wishes to participate may find instructions on how to do so at the town website, townofpks.com/.
