Cedar point — The Western Fire and EMS Department’s new ambulance arrived at the main station on Sherwood Avenue last week.
The department outfitted the new rig with its license plate and put it into service Tuesday.
Known as Medic-2, the 2019 Braun “box” is mounted on a Ford F-450 chassis and replaces the older of the department’s two existing ambulances, which Chief Kevin Hunter said is undergoing some minor repairs and refurbishment and will be held in reserve.
“We’re glad to have the new one in service,” Chief Hunter said, “especially with this (novel coronavirus) crisis we’re all in.”
Things are quiet right now, the chief said, and the department recently has been averaging a couple of fire and EMS calls a day, less than usual. But, he added, with it threatening the entire country and cases of COVID-19 increasing in the county, things might pick up dramatically.
The department serves Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Bogue, Peletier, the unincorporated community of Stella and the unincorporated area in the rest of the western third of the county.
“When I go home from work at 5 p.m., usually a very busy time, I’d say the traffic on Highway 58 is down about 80 percent compared to normal for that time of day,” Chief Hunter said.
“Quite a few people are obviously staying home, and a lot of the businesses are closed” as a result of county and towns’ state of emergency declarations, voluntary restrictions and Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order, which went into effect Monday.
The new ambulance, sold by Spartan Fire and Emergency Apparatus of Garner for $224,998, was financed through a five-year loan at 3.1% interest from Branch Banking and Trust. BB&T offered a lower rate than the other two bids, both from Sound Bank.
The financing package was approved during a special meeting of the Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency board March 10.
The department’s 2019-20 budget, which expires Tuesday, June 30, allocated $225,000 for the purchase. The county provided $100,000.
Chief Hunter has said the new ambulance was needed because calls to the department have increased from about 900 in 2011, when he took the reins, to around 1,800 per year.
Development in the coverage area has grown tremendously since 2011, Chief Hunter noted, in terms of businesses and residences, and that growth is continuing, particularly in Peletier, where several residential subdivisions are under construction and others are in the planning stages.
“We have reached the point where we need three ambulances,” the chief said in an August 2019 meeting of the board of directors of the WCILCA, which oversees the department.
Occasionally, both of the old ambulances have been out on calls at the same time and the department has had to ask for mutual aid from the Emerald Isle EMS Department. That will be less likely with two regular ambulances and one in reserve.
The western department chose the Braun ambulance largely because of longevity. The “box” is made so it can be remounted on a new chassis, and the box should last two or three decades.
Another plus, according to the chief, is that the box is “solid-body” construction, which makes it less vulnerable to damage in an accident. Also, the box is constructed in a way that makes it impossible for a patient to get into the cab of the vehicle.
