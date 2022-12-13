MOREHEAD CITY — Three county churches will present live drive-thru Nativities, beginning this weekend.
Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church will present its third consecutive drive-thru Nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17 at 174 Marshallberg Road in Smyrna. Those attending should enter at Down East Middle School and follow the signs. Motorists will be directed onto the church’s property from the school, and Sheriff’s deputies will be on hand to help direct traffic.
First Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St. in Morehead City, for the second consecutive year, will present Journey to Bethlehem from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 in its parking lots. People should use Fisher Street to access the church’s back parking lot through an alley between 9th and 10th streets. Luminaries will light the path.
Parkview Baptist Church, 4738 Arendell St. in Morehead City, will present a live drive-thru Nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. The entrance will be from the west bound lane of Arendell Street.
All three Nativities will feature live actors presenting vignettes of the story of the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem.
The Rev. Sarah Williams, assistant pastor of First Methodist Church, said the idea for the drive-thru Nativity was birthed during the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly grew.
“Journey to Bethlehem is becoming a tradition to our congregation,” she said. “While it began as a way to safely bring our church together during COVID, it has become instead part of our outreach to the community and a way to connect with our church family during this season. We hope families will drive through and remember again what is important about the Christmas holiday — the birth of Jesus, Emanuel, God with us.”
The event will include nine stations with a cast of about 30 people. Scenes will be presented of the first Bethlehem journey, including seeing and hearing the announcements of the prophets, God’s words to Joseph and Mary, the busy Bethlehem Inn, the shepherds in the field, the angels, the wise men and the baby lying in a manger.
The audience never has to leave their vehicle and are invited to roll down their windows to listen. The church will hand out printed guides that can be read during the drive or later. An app to access an audio or CDs will also be available.
At Smyrna Pentecostal, Director Sue Mason said in addition to presenting the Nativity, the church will hand out food vouchers to Food Lion as long as supplies last.
“We are trying to tell the history of Jesus, but we are also trying to help people with food,” she said. “We want people to see the story of Jesus and His life. There will be (Bible) scripture signs in front of each scene.”
Mason said there will be nine scenes depicting the life of Jesus, including His birth, death and resurrection. There will also be a Nativity with baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph and live animals, a busy Bethlehem marketplace, angels and more. The cast will include about 65 people, and a live choir will perform.
As for Parkview Baptist Church, this will be the first time the congregation has presented a live, drive-thru Nativity. It will include vignettes of the City of David where Mary and Joseph went to be taxed, complete with shepherds and angels and several other village spots. There will also be a Nativity scene, with a final scene of a tomb, depicting the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus.
Christina Richardson, who is directing the event at Parkview Baptist, said she hopes the drive-thru Nativity will share the meaning of Christmas with the community.
“Christmas is more than tinsel and Santa Claus,” she said. “Sadly, that is what more and more people relate the holiday to — not the birth of our Savior. This year, for at least one night, Parkview Baptist Church will endeavor to bring the true meaning of Christmas to our community by hosting Drive thru Nativity.”
