School board will meet
The Carteret County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Newport Middle School. Public comment will be taken at the beginning of the meeting.
The board is meeting at the school instead of in the system’s central office in Beaufort because of maintenance work taking place at the office.
HPC to meet Tuesday
The Beaufort Historic Preservation Commission will consider new construction along Ann Street, as well as multiple requests for signage, when it convenes Tuesday.
The board will meet virtually at 6 p.m. To join the meeting via Zoom, visit us06web.zoom.us/j/88123596883?pwd=akQvd2c3NFFNbkRNMGVteS9nZnNPQT09.
On the agenda is a request to construct a home at 310 Ann St. and signage for 100 Cedar St., 300 Front St. and 614 Front St. Old business includes a fence, driveway, landscaping and signage at 513 Front St., as well as an addition at 204 Turner St.
The board will also consider approval of minutes from the July 6 meeting.
Planning meeting canceled
The Cedar Point Planning Board has canceled its meeting scheduled for Tuesday due to a lack of agenda items. The board’s next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 in town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
Cape Carteret planners to meet Tuesday
The Cape Carteret Planning Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday virutally via GoToMeeting.
The only item on the agenda is continued discussion of the town’s ongoing efforts to develop a unified development ordinance.
To join the meeting, visit gotomeet.me/TOCC/cape-carteret-planning-board. Those interested may also join by phone by dialing 1-646-749-3122 and entering access code 735-517-045 when prompted.
MHC Council plans workshop Wednesday
The Morehead City Council will hold its monthly workshop meeting Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the council chambers of the municipal building, 202 S. 8th St.
Those who wish to attend the meeting electronically should contact city clerk Cathy Campbell by 3 p.m. Tuesday at 252-726-6848, ext. 139, or email cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org.
