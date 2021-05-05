Emerald Isle officials continue investigation into Friday house fire

EMERALD ISLE — Officials with the town of Emerald Isle said Tuesday the investigation into a house fire off Seabreeze Drive is ongoing.
“The fire department has not concluded its investigation,” town manager Matt Zapp told the News-Times via text. “At this time, the cause of the fire remains undetermined.”
Crews with the town’s fire department, Western Carteret Fire and EMS, Broad and Gales Creek, Indian Beach and Pine Knoll Shores reported to the scene of the call at 10013 Seabreeze Drive in the Land’s End subdivision around 2:48 p.m. Friday afternoon. When crews arrived, the single-family residence was actively burning, with tall flames exiting the roof.
Mr. Zapp confirmed no one was at the house at the time of the fire and no injuries related to the blaze were reported.
Firefighters had quenched the flames and cleared the scene around 7 p.m. Friday evening.
According to Carteret County’s GIS system, the home at 10013 Seabreeze Drive is listed as owned by Donald G. Matthews III.
The town gave no further details on the extent of the damage to the structure.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.