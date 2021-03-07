MOREHEAD CITY — State fisheries managers will decide later this month whether or not to proceed with a change in Southern flounder allocations between the commercial and recreational sectors.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission met online via Webinar Feb. 26. During their meeting, the commission voted 5-4 to set the Southern flounder allocations in the proposed Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3 at 70% commercial and 30% recreational. Commissioners James Kornegay, Robert McNeill, Tom Roller and Chairperson Rob Bizzell voted against the proposed allocations, while commissioners Doug Cross, Mike Blanton, Tom Hendrickson, Dr. Martin Posey and Sam Romano voted in favor.
The commission is scheduled to take further action on Amendment 3 at a special web conference Thursday, March 18. The panel will take action at the special conference on whether or not to send the draft amendment to public and advisory committee review later this spring.
Mr. Roller was the most outspoken opponent to the commission to taking action Feb. 26. He said he thought it was “an inappropriate time.”
“To do this without further discussion doesn’t do justice to the 700 public comments we received,” he said. “I will in no way support this without further discussion.”
Mr. McNeill echoed Mr. Roller’s statements, saying he wasn’t in favor of setting the proposed amendment’s allocations at 70/30.
“Looking at the public comments, it’s very one-sided,” Mr. McNeill said.
N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Communications Director Patricia Smith said Tuesday in an email to the News-Times past Southern flounder FMPs have had management measures based on historical landings from each sector.
“For Amendment 3, that would equate to approximately 73% commercial and 27% recreational,” Ms. Smith said.
Part of the proposed amendment’s purpose is to rebuild the Southern flounder stock. However, Mr. Roller said he doesn’t think the proposed measures in the amendment, which includes not only the allocations but also options for commercial trip limits, recreational bag limits and separating Southern flounder from other flounder species in recreational management, will solve the problems in the fishery.
“This has been a commercial overfishing problem for over 30 years,” he said. “You’re going to subject the commercial fishing community to a lot of outrage.”
The proposed amendment wasn’t the only one the MFC addressed during its meeting. The commission also approved 8-1, with Mr. Roller opposed, the goal and objectives for the proposed Estuarine Striped Bass FMP Amendment 2. This proposed amendment is to manage estuarine striped bass fisheries to achieve self-sustaining populations that provide sustainable harvest. The latest stock assessment shows the bass are undergoing overfishing (being fished beyond a sustainable level) and overfished (the stock has reached a threshold requiring management measures to rebuild the stock).
The DMF will now create a draft amendment, which it will present to MFC advisory committees for review and recommendations.
Mr. Roller said he was concerned about the lack of public comment during the formal scoping period, which occurred in November. He said he’d received many personal phone calls about the proposed striped bass amendment and wanted to extend the scoping period.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
