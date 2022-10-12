MOREHEAD CITY - A local healthcare program was recently recognized for their exceptional service to the community.
Carteret Health Care Hospice was named by data analytics company Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer" after being ranked in the top 5% of all SHP clients in 2021.
“SHP is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers," said President of SHP Rob Paulsson. "We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients.”
Award recipients were chosen after reviewing the overall satisfaction score for more than 1,000 hospice providers.
“We are proud that our commitment to quality care has earned us this achievement," said Betsy Lane, Director of Care Coordination and Community Health Programs. "We want to continue to be the provider of choice in hospice care in Carteret County by providing the community with the care and support needed in the places they call home.”
Carteret Health’s Hospice uses a team approach to give comfort care and enables patients to be close to family and friends while suffering from cancer, Alzheimer's, end-stage heart diseases, end-stage respiratory diseases and other life-limiting illnesses.
Hospice staff also teaches and supports caregivers, nurses, medical social workers, chaplains and volunteers.
Carteret Health Care is an independent, 135-bed not-for-profit community hospital serving eastern North Carolina and beyond.
For more information on hospice care and other services, visit their website at www.CarteretHealth.org.
