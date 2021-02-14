Atlantic Beach Town Council eyes paid parking rate increase

ATLANTIC BEACH — Town officials appear likely to raise the paid parking rate at beach access facilities in Atlantic Beach from $2 per hour to $3 this spring.
The town council discussed the idea during its work session Thursday in the boardroom and on Zoom and agreed to formally consider it during the Monday, Feb. 22 meeting.
“We are at $2 per hour, and Wrightsville Beach is at $5 per hour,” Mayor Trace Cooper said during the meeting, noting the addition $1 charge would put the town in the middle of most beach towns in terms of cost, between free and Wrightsville’s $5 charge. The mayor said the town could use the additional revenue.
Town Manager David Walker said the paid parking fees generate $120,00 to $150,000 a year, and the average motorist stays in a spot for four hours.
Paid parking in the town is in effect from mid-May through Labor Day, every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the New Bern Avenue Beach Access, Henderson Boulevard Beach Access, West Boardwalk Coastal Area Management Act Lot, Circle Point Grass Lot, Circle Pavilion Paved Lot and Circle Gravel/Dirt Lot. Paid parking also occurs at The Circle perimeter at West Drive, Atlantic Boulevard and East Drive and adjacent to The Circle on West Bogue Boulevard, East Terminal Drive and East Bogue Boulevard.
Town residents can park free by displaying their disaster re-entry pass on the dashboard of the vehicle, and parking is free for those who display valid handicap or disabled veteran tags and plates.
The fees help pay for lifeguard service, operation and maintenance of public bathhouses, garbage service at three major sites and summer recreation events.
Under the proposal, the manager said the hours in which paid parking is in effect would not change.
None of the council members raised an objection to the proposed rate increase.
Also during the work session, the council agreed to send the town’s land-use plan update to the state Division of Coastal Management for what officials hope will be the final review. Planning Director Michelle Eitner reviewed the latest minor tweaks to the plan, and the council agreed with them.
“This is the third submittal to the state,” she said.
If DCM staff approves the plan after review, the council will hold a public hearing, after which it can officially adopt the update.
The state requires land-use plans in all 20 coastal counties and their municipalities. They are supposed to be updated at least every 10 years and serve as a guide to what types of development should be allowed in specific locations.
Finally, the council discussed making traffic one-way on portion of Kinston Avenue and Bogue Boulevard during construction of the new town hall complex. The move would allow contractors to get supplies in for the project more easily and safely. Mr. Walker said he will present a formal resolution to that effect at the Feb. 22 meeting.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
