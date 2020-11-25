Cedar Point expects NCDOT to fix Highway 24 sinkhole

CEDAR POINT — The state Department of Transportation is taking bids to repair a sinkhole on the north side of Highway 24, just east of the intersection with Hazel Willis Lane in Cedar Point.
Town Administrator David Rief, during his report at the end of a board of commissioners’ work session Thursday via Zoom, said NCDOT informed him recently they plan to hire a contractor to do the job.
“They will let us know when they are going to do it,” the administrator said, so the town can let residents and motorists know in advance as a lane closure will be necessary and cause traffic delays. It will affect at least the outside, westbound lane of the highway.
Town officials noticed the problem this summer because a depression formed in the sidewalk. At that time, Mr. Rief notified NCDOT and the agency shot a video through one of its drainage pipes and said there was no indication of a problem, but there could be a leak from a West Carteret Water Corp. line.
The administrator said WCWC, which serves the town, checked out its pipe and said the sink hole was not its fault.
NCDOT has now taken responsibility, Mr. Rief said Thursday night.
Cedar Point has had problems with washouts from heavy rains undermining and buckling another section of sidewalk farther west along the north side of Highway 24 and has had difficulty getting NCDOT to help. The town has spent its own money to repair the sidewalk.
Mr. Rief said this summer he told NCDOT officials the town would not fix the latest sidewalk problem until the agency addressed the underlying cause. That section of the sidewalk has been barricaded for months and the sinkhole is covered with metal to try to keep pedestrians, skaters and cyclists from being injured.
Town officials have been concerned if the sinkhole is not fixed, it could undermine the highway in addition to the sidewalk.
Hazel Willis Lane is a private, gravel road that leads from the highway to the White Oak River.
Also during the work session Thursday, Mr. Rief informed the board and members of the public that planning board Chairperson Jennifer Heironimus has resigned because she is moving out of town. Josh Reilly, who has been the vice chairperson, is now the chairperson.
