CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday local law enforcement agencies will hold the fall “Pills can Kill” prescription drug takeback program Saturday in conjunction with “Operation Medicine Drop.”
The one-day event allows residents to rid their homes of potentially dangerous prescription drugs.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can drop off unused prescription medication to deputies and police officers who will be at all five Food Lion locations throughout Carteret County. The group will not be able to accept liquids, needles or sharps of any kind.
“We really want to focus on getting ‘controlled’ medication, especially painkillers, out of people’s homes if they are no longer needed,” Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said. “Reducing access and availability helps to present misuse of these drugs.”
If residents can’t make it to the event Saturday, the sheriff’s office and police departments across the county have medication disposal drop boxes in their lobbies that are available during normal business hours.
Another important part of the “Pills can Kill” program is educating the public on the safe storage of medication. Many people keep prescription drugs in their homes and authorities say it is imperative they store medications in a manner that prevents others from accessing them. Some helpful tips are:
- Don’t leave medication out in plain view.
- Don’t keep medication in obvious places, like the medicine cabinet or the cabinet over the kitchen sink.
- Keep controlled medication, such as painkillers and anxiety drugs, in a secure place known only to you and a trusted family member.
- Keep a count of your medication.
Since 2008, the Operation Medicine Drop program has collected and destroyed more than 2.8 million dosage units of unused prescription medications.
