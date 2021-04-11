EMERALD ISLE — As fiscal year 2021-22 budget deliberations approach,Cape Carteret commissioners will hear a presentation Monday on the possibility of leasing vehicles for the town fleet instead of buying them.
Nathan Collier of Enterprise Rent-a-Car is scheduled to talk to the board during its regular meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. on GoToMeeting and in town hall. The fiscal 2021-22 budget goes into effect Thursday, July 1, and the town board has not yet held a budget work session.
The rental car company pitched the idea of leasing vehicles, including police cars, to the town last year at the invitation of town manager Zach Steffey, but the board rejected the idea for 2020-21.
Last year, Mr. Collier told commissioners the program, previously adopted by Emerald Isle and still in use there, aims to save towns money and keep vehicle fleets from aging and becoming costly to repair. He said then the program could save Cape Carteret as much as $48,000 in police, administration and public works vehicle replacement costs over the next eight years.
The idea, he said at the time, was that instead of the town socking away money to buy new vehicles, it would lease them for four years.
One downfall was that while the company’s lease program includes maintenance for most vehicles and has ties to multiple repair businesses in the area, the program didn’t include maintenance for police vehicles.
Commissioner Steve Martin called that “a deal-breaker,” and the idea didn’t make it into the current year’s budget.
Other items on the agenda Monday night include a public hearing on the rezoning of property at 332 Live Oak St. from business to residential; consideration of a commercial site plan for a gas station at the intersection of Highway 24 and Enterprise Avenue; consideration of a no-parking area at 302 Manatee St.; and selection of a contractor for the spring paving project.
There will also be time for public comments.
To join the meeting with video, visit gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting.
To sign up to make public comments, call town hall at 252-393-8483 by noon Monday. The town will also have a webcam in town hall for those who want to speak there. People can enter one-by-one, wearing masks. The town still prefers electronic participation.
