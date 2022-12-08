EMERALD ISLE — After months of discussion and debate among residents, Emerald Isle commissioners could vote Tuesday night on a consulting firm’s master plan for McLean-Spell Park.
The board will hold a public hearing on the plan during its monthly regular session, which will begin at 6 p.m. in the meeting room beside the police department on the north side of Highway 58.
At stake is what kind of development, if any, can occur within the 30-acre natural area.
McLean Spell Park is primarily maritime forest and marsh along Archers Creek behind the town recreation center and the police department.
The town bought the property, which was then zoned for multifamily residential development, for $3 million in 2017, with the idea of protecting it from development and to maintain water quality in Archers Creek, a tributary of Bogue Sound.
Much of the money for the purchase came from two state grants. The Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation Trust Fund provided $500,000, and $545,000 came from the state Clean Water Management Trust Fund, known now as the N.C. Land and Water Trust Fund (NCLWTF). That fund gives grants for projects that protect or enhance water quality.
In arguing against development in the park, some residents point to a study by the state, in conjunction with the NCLWTF grant, that indicated clearing any of the maritime forest on the tract could have a deleterious impact on the rest of the forest, which is one of the largest remaining on Bogue Banks.
Summit Design and Engineering of Hillsborough developed the plan, which in addition to a dog park, envisions a small picnic shelter in the park, as well as exercise stations along the trails.
Speakers during the town’s normal public comment period in commissioners’ November meeting all indicated they’d not like to see any development in the park.
That was in line with the results of an online survey developed earlier this year by Summit. Overwhelming numbers of participants said they didn’t want anything built in the park, which is crisscrossed by hiking trails and much used by dog-walkers and wildlife lovers.
The Summit plan, however, states that, “Fencing in an area without clearing any healthy trees or performing major topography work will give canine park users the perfect place to be off leash. Signage, trash receptacles, and waste bags are recommended.”
Summit states the entire plan takes a minimal impact approach. “With the goal of preserving existing vegetation while creating more passive recreation opportunities, the plan is broken down into two phases of implementation. Phase I takes place within the existing park boundary and includes an arborist report, trail updates, exercise stations, a dog park for small and large dogs, a water fountain, and a picnic shelter.
Phase II would mostly take place outside of the McLean-Spell Park boundary, utilizing the space at Blue Heron Park next-door, and includes an updated restroom facility, an educational deck and pickleball courts."
Emerald Isle’s contract with Summit for development of the plan called for an expenditure not to exceed $60,000.
When Emerald Isle bought the property, officials said they reserved the right to use up to 10 acres and envisioned ballfields for area youth. The town has dropped that idea but has money budgeted for a dog park. And the town did lease a small piece of land in the park to Bogue Banks Water Corp. for a well site.
In a meeting earlier this year, all five Emerald Isle commissioners expressed support for maintaining the park in its current state.
