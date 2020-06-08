PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores Acting Mayor Clark Edwards announced last week he will keep mayoral office hours Wednesdays and Fridays at town hall from 2 to 4 p.m.
Acting Mayor Edwards will be available to the public during these hours on a first come, first serve basis. Parties are limited to two people at a time, and visitors are asked to wear a mask.
