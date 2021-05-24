RALEIGH — State officials are advising local and visiting boaters to stay off the water after drinking to avoid both accidents and arrest.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. Highway Patrol and Mothers Against Drunk Driving will kick off the annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign with events and safety check points throughout the state on Memorial Day weekend, May 29-30.
The multi-agency safety initiative works to reduce alcohol-related incidents on the state’s roadways and waterways, which see increased traffic during summer months.
WRC Lt. Forrest Orr said in the commission’s Wednesday announcement residents and visitors should designate a sober driver, whether in a vehicle or a boat.
“Undoubtedly a designated driver will prevent alcohol-related incidents on the road and in the water and make everyone’s holiday weekend more enjoyable,” Lt. Orr said.
Starting Friday, May 28, law enforcement officers will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and promoting public awareness to deter impaired operation of cars and boats on various bodies of water and highways. In North Carolina, a driver or vessel operator with a blood-alcohol concentration that meets or exceeds 0.08, or is substantially impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, is subject to arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.