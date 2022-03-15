Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month

This unique quilt with fishing boats is among many featured in the “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble” exhibit through the month of March at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City, as well as at all county public libraries. (Cheryl Burke photo)
MOREHEAD CITY — Like following a trail of thread across the county, so, too is a unique display of quilts this month at all county public libraries and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City.
To celebrate March as National Quilting Month, several county organizations have banded together to display quilts from Cape Carteret to Harkers Island.
With the slogan, “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble,” the Crystal Coast Quilters’ Guild and Core Sound Quilters are staging exhibits until the end of the month at five county public libraries, the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and the Core Sound Store & Gallery at 806 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
Nan Miller with the Crystal Coast Quilters’ Guild, in a press release about the exhibit, said, “The Crystal Coast Quilters’ Guild has hung exhibits at a few libraries in the past, but we were very excited that the library system wanted to showcase quilting at all the locations. Partnering with other organizations results in so much more than what we could accomplish alone. The stunning array of quilts demonstrates the breadth of what contemporary quilters create today while honoring the traditional roots of quilting.”
Approximately 100 quilts are on display across the county. Styles range from traditional hand quilted, embroidered pieces, to art quilts, modern designs and creative expressions of coastal beauty. Viewers can find anything from waterfowl and sea turtles to fishing boats and the Cape Lookout Lighthouse.
1 of 13
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
This quilt featuring the Cape Lookout Lighthouse is one of many featured in the “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble” exhibit through the month of March at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City, as well as at all county public libraries. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
Wildlife, such as this duck, are included on quilts being displayed throughout the month of March at county public libraries and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City as part of “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble.” (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
This quilt, “Heron at Night,” created by Ginger Hoell, is among many on display during the month of March at county public libraries and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City as part of “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble.” (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
Contemporary quilts with unique patterns, like this one at the Core Sound Museum Store and Gallery in Morehead City, are among many featured during March as part of the “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble.” Quilts created by members of the Core Sound Quilters and Crystal Coast Quilters’ Guild are on display at five county public libraries and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
This whale quilt on display at the Newport Public Library is among 100 quilts featured during the month of March at five county public libraries and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City as part of “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble.” (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
This patriotic themed quilt at the Core Sound Museum Store and Gallery in Morehead City is among many included in the “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble,” during March at five county public libraries, the museum store and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
This quilt features a church window pattern and is among many included in the “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble” on display during March at five county public libraries, at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
This T-shirt quilt is among 100 quilts featured during the month of March at five county public libraries and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City as part of “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble.” (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
This quilt features a sea turtle and is among the many quilts on display in March at five county public libraries and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City as part of “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble.” (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
This quilt creates the feel of a storm over Core Sound and is among the many quilts on display in March at five county public libraries and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City as part of “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble.” (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
Colorful daisies create a cheerful theme for this quilt on display at the Newport Public Library. It’s among 100 quilts on exhibit during March at five county public libraries and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City as part of “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble.” (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
This sea turtle themed quilt is among many on display during March at five county public libraries and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City as part of “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble.” (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
These two quilts on display at the Core Sound Museum Store and Gallery in Morehead City are among many featured during March as part of the “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble.” Quilts created by members of the Core Sound Quilters and Crystal Coast Quilters Guild are on display at five county public libraries and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
GALLERY: Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
1 of 13
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
This quilt featuring the Cape Lookout Lighthouse is one of many featured in the “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble” exhibit through the month of March at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City, as well as at all county public libraries. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
Wildlife, such as this duck, are included on quilts being displayed throughout the month of March at county public libraries and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City as part of “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble.” (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
This quilt, “Heron at Night,” created by Ginger Hoell, is among many on display during the month of March at county public libraries and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City as part of “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble.” (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
Contemporary quilts with unique patterns, like this one at the Core Sound Museum Store and Gallery in Morehead City, are among many featured during March as part of the “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble.” Quilts created by members of the Core Sound Quilters and Crystal Coast Quilters’ Guild are on display at five county public libraries and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
This whale quilt on display at the Newport Public Library is among 100 quilts featured during the month of March at five county public libraries and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City as part of “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble.” (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
This patriotic themed quilt at the Core Sound Museum Store and Gallery in Morehead City is among many included in the “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble,” during March at five county public libraries, the museum store and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
This quilt features a church window pattern and is among many included in the “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble” on display during March at five county public libraries, at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
This T-shirt quilt is among 100 quilts featured during the month of March at five county public libraries and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City as part of “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble.” (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
This quilt features a sea turtle and is among the many quilts on display in March at five county public libraries and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City as part of “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble.” (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
This quilt creates the feel of a storm over Core Sound and is among the many quilts on display in March at five county public libraries and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City as part of “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble.” (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
Colorful daisies create a cheerful theme for this quilt on display at the Newport Public Library. It’s among 100 quilts on exhibit during March at five county public libraries and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City as part of “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble.” (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
This sea turtle themed quilt is among many on display during March at five county public libraries and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City as part of “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble.” (Cheryl Burke photo)
Libraries, museum host quilt displays to celebrate March as National Quilting Month
These two quilts on display at the Core Sound Museum Store and Gallery in Morehead City are among many featured during March as part of the “Cape Carteret to Cape Lookout: A Carteret County Quilt Ramble.” Quilts created by members of the Core Sound Quilters and Crystal Coast Quilters Guild are on display at five county public libraries and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island and its store and gallery in Morehead City. (Cheryl Burke photo)
Core Sound Waterfowl Museum Director Karen Amspacher said the museum has a large collection of historic quilts and recently received an entire collection from the Davis family of Tusk and Marshallberg that is included in the quilt display at the museum.
“Quilts are part of every family Down East, and we are honored to be the keeper of many,” she said in the press release. “The quilt ramble is a great opportunity for us to partner with the libraries and the quilters’ guild to celebrate the tradition of quilting. We are especially thankful for our Core Sound Quilters who have been meeting weekly for more than 20 years to stitch together.”
Since Hurricane Florence, the Core Sound quilters gather at the museum store in Morehead City. As part of the quilt ramble, years of their work are on display at the museum and store, along with individual member pieces. The group has created many beautiful raffle quilts resulting in more than $150,000 in donations to Core Sound programs.
Several of the library locations have themes for the exhibit. Dorothy Howell, branch manager at the Newport Public Library, said the library has a special quilt that is part of the permanent art displayed at the branch and is happy to see it surrounded with other quilts, some that reflect the coastal environment.
“The library system has purchased more than 30 new books on quilting and sewing and we are looking forward to sharing them with our patrons,” she said.
The exhibits are on display during the month of March at Western Carteret Library, Newport, Bogue Banks, Beaufort and the Down East Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.