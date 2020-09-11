BEAUFORT — Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested a Carteret County man Thursday on charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.
The suspect, Leovigildo Angel, 49, of Newport, is charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a press release from the CCSO.
Mr. Angel was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation. Detectives from the sheriff’s office and the task force began the investigation after discovering the suspect was allegedly in possession of and sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Dutch Treat Mobile Home Park Thursday morning. Detectives took Mr. Angel into custody at his residence and equipment allegedly used to facilitate the crime was seized as evidence.
CCSO detectives were assisted by members of the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department, Atlantic Beach Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.
Mr. Angel is currently in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $300,000 secured bond. He was scheduled to appear in a Carteret County courtroom Friday.
