EMERALD ISLE — The public can get its first look at Town Manager Matt Zapp’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2020-21 during a virtual meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be live on the town’s Facebook page, facebook.com/emeraldislenc.
Public comments may be submitted for the meeting by emailing Town Clerk Rhonda Ferebee at rferebee@emeraldisle-nc.org, by putting written comments in a drop-box in the foyer of the town administration building on the south side of Highway 58 or by calling Ms. Ferebee at 252-354-3424. Public comments will be accepted through 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Comments should be limited to three minutes and will be read into the record of the meeting. Those who wish to comment should specify whether they are for the general public comment period or for the public hearing.
Because of public meeting restrictions, the only people physically present Tuesday night in the commission meeting room will be Ms. Ferebee, Mr. Zapp, Mayor Eddie Barber, commissioners Floyd Messer, Candace Dooley, Jim Normile, Mark Taylor and Steve Finch, and Finance Director Laura Rotchford.
The recommended budget for the new fiscal year that begins Wednesday, July 1 is $11,474,251, a 1% increase over the 2019-20 adopted budget.
Mr. Zapp proposes the property tax rate remain the same, 15.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, of which 1 cent is earmarked for the town’s beach nourishment fund. A revenue neutral rate, based on the estimated increase in property values, would be 14.2 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The additional oceanfront property tax rate is recommended to stay 4 cents per $100 of value, compared to a 3.55-cent revenue neutral rate.
In the commission agenda packet, Mr. Zapp states there is a recommended increase, from $240 to $255, in the annual residential solid waste fee to cover the increased cost of recycling service.
Generally, he said, the budget would maintain the town’s current service levels and quality standards.
A town board budget session is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 5:30 p.m., and a second budget meeting will be Tuesday, June 2 at 6 p.m. That one will include the public hearing required before the budget can be adopted. Adoption is set for the board’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday, June 9 at 6 p.m.
The public hearing this week is on a proposal, recommended by the town planning board, to amend the Unified Development Ordinance to allow an additional identification sign on a business building while not increasing the allowed total square footage of signage.
This would apply only to businesses with more than 150 feet of linear street frontage. Currently, they can have only one sign.
Staff estimates the change would apply to 10 existing businesses.
The board must wait 24 hours after the hearing before adopting the amendment because of recent changes in state law regarding public hearings at remote meetings.
The entire agenda package is available at v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicAgenda.aspx?ak=1002069&mk=50376675.
