CARTERET COUNTY — Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rains into the area by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
The area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms approximately 750 miles East of Bermuda as of Tuesday morning.
The system is accelerating northeast toward the cooler waters of Florida and is projected to make landfall by Wednesday. Models show the storm has a 30 percent chance to form into a larger system and continue north along the coast until it reaches North Carolina.
The biggest impacts to Carteret County are expected to arrive Thursday night with projections showing a 100 percent chance of rain on Friday.
The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory and high wind warning in advance of Nicole, however, this could change depending on the speed and track of the storm.
Potential impacts include strong winds, heavy rain and possible isolated tornadoes. Strong northeast winds are expected to combine with large waves to produce areas of minor coastal flooding and erosion through the middle of the week.
Two to three feet of flooding is expected around Cedar Island and Morehead City. Outlying regions should see one to two feet of inundation, according to the National Weather Service.
Models show Nicole's system development has been delayed as a large sheet of dry air on the west is conflicting with tropical moisture on the east. Once the storm moves over warmer waters, it should collect more energy and speed up the formation process.
Subtropical storms differ from tropical storms by having a broader wind field that develops slowly. Subtropical storms can eventually become a hurricane if the wind field tightens.
Current predictions show the system should be clear of the area by the weekend.
