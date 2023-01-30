PINE KNOLL SHORES — Liz Baird, director of the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, has been picked as the new president and chief executive officer (CEO) for the NC Aquarium Society.
Aquarium officials said she will transition into her new role beginning in mid-February, according to a press release.
Baird will succeed Jay Barnes, who recently announced his forthcoming retirement in August following a 42-year career with the NC Aquariums. His stint with the organization included 20 years as director of the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the past four years as president and CEO of the society.
NC Aquarium Society Board Chairperson Hope Williams said the organization was looking forward to Baird taking the post.
“The NC Aquarium Society is thrilled to welcome Liz Baird to the role of president/CEO,” Williams said. “We are confident that the society’s impact in supporting the NC Aquariums and Jennette’s Pier will continue to grow and thrive under her leadership.”
Baird joins the society after serving as director at the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores for the past three years, where she helped guide the facility through the coronavirus pandemic and “fostered an environment of innovation, integrity and inclusivity,” according to the press release.
Prior to that, she worked 24 years managing education programming at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, including nine as chief of School and Lifelong Education.
“I am absolutely delighted to be able to continue serving the mission of the NC Aquariums in this new role,” Baird commented in the release. “The NC Aquarium Society is an incredible organization, and I am honored and excited to be leading the society into the future.”
NC Aquariums Division Director Maylon White said he was pleased to see Baird take the new role.
“Working with Liz has been a great pleasure,” he said. “I’m glad to see we will still be benefitting from her many talents.”
Baird was North Carolina’s Environmental Educator of the Year in 2010 and currently serves as the chair of the Board of Trustees of Salem College, her alma mater. Since 2017, she has been a lecturer at Johns Hopkins University, teaching the Introduction to Museum Education Course for the Museum Studies Master’s Program.
“Liz has built her career around her passions – teaching, learning, exploring and leading others to build appreciation for the wonders of our natural world,” Drew Covert, society chair-elect and chair of the search committee, said. “We look forward to Liz’s transition as society president/CEO, which will naturally be aided by the depth of her working knowledge of our aquariums and pier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.