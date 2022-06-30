OTWAY — This Down East community and members of Carteret County’s emergency medical and fire department communities this week are mourning the loss of 52-year-old Chris Brock, former chief of the Otway Volunteer Fire and EMS Department.
He died Tuesday night in his home.
Carteret County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis, who often worked closely with Mr. Brock, said he was “very professional, both in his fire and EMS work and in his business life” at Coastal Press in Morehead City.
“We got a lot of our envelopes and inspection reports from the business,” Mr. Lewis said. “Chris was very personable, very easy to talk to, just a really good guy.
“I’m personally very glad to have known him. He was someone a lot of people looked up to.”
Mr. Brock stepped down as the department chief a few years ago but stayed on as department secretary and treasurer and stayed involved in all aspects of Otway life.
Brian Davis, who took over as department chief and was a close friend of Mr. Brock for many years, said his friend had served in every position within the department and was the “go-to guy for everything, every question.
“Chris was the glue that held the Otway Fire Department together,” Chief Davis said. “This leaves a catastrophic void in the department and the community,” he added, not just because of his role in the department but because of his work at Coastal Press.
Mr. Brock, he said, designed decals and commemorative logos for every department in Carteret County, and many outside the county. He designed many things that helped raise money for various good causes, and he and his business also designed and installed countless signs for businesses all over the county.
“I’d be driving along with someone and say, ‘Chris did this sign’ and 'Chris did that sign,’” added Chief Davis, who also has worked for years at Coastal Press.
“When I did that – pointing out the signs – I thought it was kind of funny,” he said. “But now it’s going to so meaningful to see them.”
But Chief Davis said Mr. Brock’s impact went far beyond the department, decals and signs.
“He loved to talk, he had the gift of gab,” he said. “He was the kind of guy you could call at 2 a.m. and he’d talk to you for three or four hours if you needed him to. I don’t think you could find a person who didn’t love Chris.
“He’d stop by the station, and the next you knew it was four hours later and he’s saying, ‘Well, I got to go to the house.’
“He loved his family and would do anything in the world for them,” Chief Davis continued. “I’ve never seen a parent as proud of his kids.
“He can’t be replaced here.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.