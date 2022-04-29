PELETIER — Peletier commissioners could vote Monday night after a public hearing on a controversial rezoning petition that would pave the way for a proposed vegetative waste disposal site on 35 acres off Highway 58 near Croatan Road.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall off Highway 58 and be preceded by the town planning board meeting at 6 p.m.
Commissioners Walter Krause, David Bragg and Dan Taylor voted for the public hearing during the board’s April meeting, while commissioners Tim Quinn and Steven Overby voted in the minority, citing concerns about the proposed use.
Since then, residents have been talking about the proposal on social media, with most apparently not liking the idea of a big waste site that could be filled with vegetative debris from nearby communities, including Emerald Isle, which is trying to get $100,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for “debris site improvements in Peletier.”
The property is owned by the Coastal Environmental Partnership, formerly Coastal Regional Solid Waste Authority, which manages solid waste disposal sites.
Bobby Darden, executive director of the CEP, said in February the plan is to lease the site to the county for vegetative waste disposal on an as-needed basis, such as after major hurricanes, but Peletier residents fear that could change. The rezoning would change the property from light industrial to business.
A standing-room-only crowd packed the meeting room during the Peletier board’s meeting April.
Rankin Timber paid CEP $105,595 for the right to clear the heavily wooded property and sell the timber, which is largely pine trees, and Mr. Darden told the newspaper in February the company has one year to log the property.
CEP purchased the property in 2007, and at the time officials thought it would use it for a waste transfer station, but that never happened. The organization manages landfills and transfer stations.
Some Peletier residents and commissioners have expressed concern that if the property is rezoned, it might eventually be used for a waste solid transfer station, with trucks coming in and out daily.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
